Moorefield High School in Hardy County will be closed due to COVID-19

HARDY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Moorefield High School in Hardy County will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5, due to COVID-19.

According to the Hardy County School official Facebook page, there are four reported cases of COVID-19.

Officials say for the week of Oct. 5 – 9, students will do remote learning.

Despite Moorefield High School doing remote learning and due to Hardy County being in green on the School Alert System’s map, the school has been given clearance and there will be athletic practices and events to resume as long as quarantined individuals do not participate.

