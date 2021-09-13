More bad COVID-19 numbers for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The week is not starting out well, for West Virginia’s overall COVID-19 numbers.

More than 1,400 new cases were identified in the past day. There are now more than 27,000 active cases, which is nearing the pandemic all-time high set back in January. There are more than 1,700 delta variant cases.

At today’s COVID-19 briefing the governor introduced a woman whose son has been on a ventilator for seven weeks.

“Joey chose not to be vaccinated because he listened to all the negative and false accusations about vaccination. Being in the medical field myself, I tried to convince him, however it didn’t work,” said Linda Lanier, whose son Joey is on a ventilator.

Her son is in his 40s and is a lifelong athlete considered in excellent shape. The point being that COVID-19 can attack anyone. A State Senator who is also a doctor, again urged those age 12 and above to get vaccinated.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s maw-maw or paw-paw, or mom or dad or your husband, or your child. We love them, we want to save them and we’re doing everything we can to help them. But we can help ourselves because the one thing I’m seeing is the vaccine does work,” said State Sen. Tom Takubo, D.O.. (R) Majority Leader.

Doctors say 90% to 95% of people with COVID-19, were not vaccinated.

Justice now says 51 of the state’s 55 counties have mask mandates for schools, and he hopes the other four will follow suit. For that reason, he is probably not going to issue any type of statewide mask mandate.