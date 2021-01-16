More counties move into orange on County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 26 West Virginia counties are in orange on the Department Health and Human Resources County Alert System map.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, West Virginia has confirmed 28 additional deaths, including DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Summers County, a 78-year-old male from Tucker County, a 76-year-old female from Hancock County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, a 65-year-old male from Hancock County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Hancock County, an 82-year-old male from Jackson County, a 79-year-old female from Upshur County, a 56-year-old female from Barbour County, a 72-year-old male from Cabell County, a 92-year-old male from Mercer County, a 74-year-old female from Harrison County, a 93-year-old male from Hancock County, an 87-year-old female from Hancock County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old female from Hancock County, a 72-year-old female from McDowell County, a 79-year-old female from Brooke County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, an 86-year-old female from Fayette County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Ohio County, an 83-year-old female from Doddridge County, an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Wayne County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, and a 56-year-old male from Cabell County.

These deaths bring the death total to 1,761.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 16, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

West Virginia health experts also report 1,475 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.54% and a cumulative rate of 5.46%.

108,124 total COVID-19 cases have been recorded in West Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. 27,254 of those cases remain active and 79,109 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV DHHR officials say 718 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, and 190 of those patients are in the ICU. 95 patients are on ventilators.

More than 96% of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered across West Virginia. 132,700 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 28,275 people who received their second dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 16, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



10 counties appear to be orange on the County Alert System. These counties include Ohio, Morgan, Marion, Jackson, Calhoun, Mason, Wayne, Logan, Summers and Webster counties. Other changes include Upshur County moving from gold to orange and Fayette County moving from orange to gold. McDowell and Taylor counties are the only counties to be in yellow.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033), Wyoming (1,399).