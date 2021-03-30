More COVID-19 cases reported in younger West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 331 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The new cases bring the state to 141,322 cases since the pandemic began.

New COVID-19 new cases by age range over the past seven days. March 31, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR)

According to the “7-Day Trend” on the WV DHHR’s COVID-19 webpage, the new cases also bring the state to 2,853 cases reported over the past seven days. Health officials say the two age groups with the most cases in that time span are the 10-19 age range with 586 cases reported over the past seven days and the 20-29 age range with 523 cases reported in the past seven days.

The two age groups with the lowest numbers are the 0-9 age range with 185 new cases in the past seven days and the 70 and up age range with 140 new cases in the past seven days.

Of the state’s total COVID-19 cases, 6,263 cases remain active. Health officials say 229 West Virginians are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 78 patients in the hospital and 24 on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for March 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. A total of 2,640 deaths have been reported throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old female and an 84-year-old female, both from Raleigh County.

The state has received a total of 2,438,840 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.23% and a cumulative rate of 5.26%. A total of 132,419 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia health officials say 311,181 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 493,189 people in the Mountain State have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The WV DHHR says people can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map as of March 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Raleigh and Berkeley counties both remain in red. The map lists Mingo, Boone, Kanawha, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson counties are orange.

Counties in gold on the map include Wayne, Putnam, Fayette, Wetzel and Pendleton counties. The map shows Jackson, Braxton, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Harrison, Monongalia and Ohio counties in yellow. The remaining 35 of the state’s 55 counties are all in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438), Wyoming (1,823).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

March 30

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV



Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field parking Lot, 157-209 Rig Street (parking lot), Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Spring, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV.

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.