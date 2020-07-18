More COVID cases reported in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports an additional 111 cases of the coronavirus in the Mountain State.
As of 10 a.m., July 18, there have been 225,385 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,894 total cases and 100 deaths.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (545/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (37/1), Cabell (226/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (46/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (135/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (263/5), Kanawha (486/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (130/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (68/0), Mineral (70/2), Mingo (49/2), Monongalia (686/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (173/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (89/25), Putnam (105/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (28/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (145/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (193/10), Wyoming (7/0).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
