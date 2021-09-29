More improvement as West Virginia COVID-19 numbers decline again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been another day of good trends when it comes to COVID-19 in West Virginia, as most key indicators are declining.

There were 1,496 new cases in the past day. The number of active cases continues to decline, with 13,334 being treated. Both indicators are about half of what they were two weeks ago. One area of growing concern is the more dangerous delta variant cases, now topping 3,353.

Overall, leaders are hoping the worst is behind us.

“We’re going through almost the eye of the storm right now. We think that we are at the peak level, to where, you know, this surge could very well start down. And we’re very, very hopeful that’s going to happen,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 continues to decline, with today’s total at 974. A more troubling number from the hospitals is that about 20 percent of all COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, people. Those 65 and older are urged to get their booster shots, as initial vaccine doses may fade effectiveness.

“When we look at deaths and when we look at deaths since vaccines became available, we see that about 6% of West Virginians who’ve been fully vaccinated have died,” said Dr. Clay Marsh., West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

With most overall numbers improving, there are ten counties now in green, yellow, or gold on the daily alert map, signaling the lowest transmission rates.

Justice said today that if the federal government shuts down in a budget dispute, the West Virginia National Guard will continue with its COVID-19 mission and other operations. That’s with the Mountain State paying the tab for now, but then sending the bill to Washington.

