More mixed numbers on COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of the key COVID-19 indicators are dropping, while there is one troubling increase.

The number of active cases is down again after some sharp increases over the past week.

Hospitalizations are up slightly, at 85. The big concern is the highly contagious and lethal Delta variant. While West Virginia has only 22 cases, that is a 16% increase over the past week, and it may get worse.

“83% of the new cases of COVID-10 in the U.S. are from the Delta variant. And as we track West Virginia’s cases, we know that the Delta variant will take a stronger and stronger hold, on us as well,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The best news is that West Virginia has had no COVID-19 deaths in the past four days since the governor held his last briefing on Friday. But about one-third of those eligible for vaccines – people age 12 and older – still have not even had their first shot.

“You know we’ve come a long ways. A long, long ways. We’re still not out of the woods, we know that… we have come a long way West Virginia and we have been the miracle to our nation,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Now, the main goal is to get many of those who are reluctant, to get their vaccinations.

In some good news, West Virginia now has only two COVID-19 outbreak cases at long-term care facilities, five cases at churches, and only one inmate case in all of the Department of Corrections.