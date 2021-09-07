More people lining up to get tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise sharply, local health departments are noticing some surprising trends.

Dr. Sherri Young at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said there will likely be an even greater uptick in cases in the days following the Labor Day weekend because of gatherings and travel. That could mean even more people are lining up to get tested.

The Kanawha Charleston Health Department has stepped up efforts to make vaccinations and testing available to the public. But Young said people are taking advantage of one opportunity more than the other.

“The need for testing is there. People are getting multiple exposures. People are scared. They want answers. We are trying to decompress that. But we are noticing a heavy volume as far as the testing is concerned,” she said.

Health leaders expect lines for testing to get even longer. But they are hoping more people will opt to get vaccinated as well. They also recommend that people only go to their local emergency room if they have a true emergency.

