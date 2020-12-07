Coronavirus Updates
More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 124 new COVID-19 cases from Sunday.

There are 6,647 total COVID-19 cases in the county with 1,384 of those currently active.  Recovered cases are at 5112, up 118 from Sunday.

There has been one more death, an 86-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 151.

