More than 100 new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials say 115 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As of 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 83 additional COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 10,412.

KCHD experts also say active cases have dropped by 32 since Saturday, Jan. 16. Currently, 1,921 cases are considered active.

8,276 people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus since the start of the outbreak.

At this time, Kanawha County’s death total remains at 211.