More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Kanawha County as of Saturday, April 10.

KCHD officials say thousands of people have been vaccinated at large-scale vaccine clinics at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on most Saturdays since January.

The clinics have been a partnership between KCHD, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

KCHD and KCEAA have also administered vaccines at the health department and in smaller clinics held throughout the county.

“With every vaccine given, we are a little closer to ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “COVID-19 vaccine distribution truly has been a community effort, and we could not have gotten here without the help of our many community partners and volunteers.”

A total of 2,870 vaccines were administered at Saturday’s clinic.

To schedule an vaccine appointment call the KCDH at 304-348-8080.