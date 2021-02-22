More than 12k COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County since start of pandemic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Health officials reported 40 new cases in Kanawha County, bringing the total of reported cases to 12,048 since the pandemic began.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are 1,001 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, down 55 since Sunday, Feb. 21.

Recovered cases are up by 94, bringing the new total to 10,796.

KCHD has also confirmed the death of a 90-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 251.

Kanawha County remains in yellow on the County Alert System map.

WV County Alert System map as of Feb. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)