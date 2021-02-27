More than 190k West Virginians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues its vaccinating efforts as more than 190,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Saturday, Feb. 27, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 296,693 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 194,412 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHHR officials report 346 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 131,580 cases reported in West Virginia. Of these cases, 7,486 are currently active. 237 West Virginians are hospitalized with 65 patients in the ICU and 37 patients on ventilators.

121,797 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials report six new COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State, including the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year-old female from Wood County, a 55-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Lewis County and a 47-year-old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia has reported 2,297 deaths since the pandemic began.

WV County Alert System Map for Feb. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

There are still no counties in red on the County Alert System map. Wirt, Boone, Webster, Wetzel, Monongalia, Barbour, Berkeley, Grant and Hampshire counties are all listed as orange.

According to the map, nine counties are in gold, 17 are in yellow and 20 counties are in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,204), Berkeley (9,675), Boone (1,575), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,010), Cabell (7,788), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,655), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,067), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,528), Hancock (2,591), Hardy (1,265), Harrison (4,827), Jackson (1,666), Jefferson (3,616), Kanawha (12,058), Lewis (1,033), Lincoln (1,220), Logan (2,695), Marion (3,663), Marshall (3,003), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,211), Mineral (2,580), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (7,994), Monroe (945), Morgan (931), Nicholas (1,174), Ohio (3,626), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (593), Preston (2,531), Putnam (4,203), Raleigh (4,686), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (700), Taylor (1,083), Tucker (499), Tyler (615), Upshur (1,679), Wayne (2,610), Webster (319), Wetzel (1,083), Wirt (359), Wood (7,034), Wyoming (1,739).