Coronavirus Updates

More than 2,000 active cases reported in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: GettyImages)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials say Kanawha County has more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 9, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 9,821 cases. Of these cases, 2,052 are active cases. This is an increase of 66 cases since Friday, Jan. 8.

The number of recovery numbers have increased to 7,569 cases.

Kanawha County death total remains at 200.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS