More than 2,000 active cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials say Kanawha County has more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 9, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 9,821 cases. Of these cases, 2,052 are active cases. This is an increase of 66 cases since Friday, Jan. 8.

The number of recovery numbers have increased to 7,569 cases.

Kanawha County death total remains at 200.