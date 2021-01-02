More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report more than 300 new cases in Kanawha County, bringing the county’s total to 9,184 cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say these cases are from Friday’s numbers and Saturday’s numbers.

Of the total number of cases, 1,913 are currently active cases.

KCHD officials also report one more death, a 65-year-old female. Kanawha County has lost 192 residents since the outbreak began.

7,079 total people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.