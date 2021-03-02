More than 300k West Virginians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials say more than 300,000 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Tuesday, March 2, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 197,759 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Anyone who lives in West Virginia can still pre-register to vaccinate against the virus at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Health officials also confirmed the death of a 58-year-old male from Hampshire County.

West Virginia has reported 2,301 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s DHHR report also shows 136 new COVID-19 cases. The last time cases were under 150 was on Aug. 29, 2020, with 143 cases were reported. West Virginia has reported 132,184 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of this number, 6,997 are currently active cases.

Of the currently active cases, 210 are hospitalizations, with 61 patients in the ICU and 28 patients on ventilators. Today’s daily positivity spread is at 2.35% with the cumulative positivity remaining at 5.44%

WV County Alert System map as of March 2, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Pocahontas County moved from gold to orange overnight. Other changes to the map include Wayne, Mineral, Fayette and Jefferson counties moving into yellow and Marion, Mercer, Taylor and Wyoming counties moving into green. There are five orange counties, eight gold counties, 14 yellow counties and 28 green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (780), Boone (132), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (502), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (215), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (70), Harrison (260), Jackson (198), Jefferson (336), Kanawha (1,294), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (133), Mason (94), McDowell (71), Mercer (287), Mineral (140), Mingo (224), Monongalia (1,075), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (288), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (257), Raleigh (332), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (238), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (9), Wood (298), Wyoming (61).