More than 6k COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health authorities in Kanawha County have administered more than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during clinics at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

In total, on Thursday, Jan. 21, Friday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 23, about 6,500 people got the first or second dose of their vaccines, including 3,870 of the vaccines administered on Saturday, Jan. 23.

All those who were vaccinated were 65 years or older, health care workers and first responders.

The clinics were all done in partnership KCHD, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Charleston Area Medical Center and West Virginia Health Right.

On Saturday, the vaccination team also included volunteers and staff from the Office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the University of Charleston, the City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission.

“I am so proud of this team and the work we’ve put in over the last three days. Our directive is to get vaccines into arms, and we’re doing that as quickly and efficiently as we can.” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

Dr. Sherri Young encourages even those who had their COVID-19 vaccines to continue to wear their masks, avoid crowds and frequently wash their hands to help stop the spread of COVID-19.