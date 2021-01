FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are 10,484 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 72 cases since Sunday.

Active cases are at 1,896, down 29 since Sunday. Recovered cases are at 8,377, up 101 from Sunday. The total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 211.