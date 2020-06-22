More than half of new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 13 new Coronavirus cases as of 5 p.m. on June 21st, 2020, bringing the state’s total to 2,543 positive cases.

One new death has also been confirmed in Berkeley County, bringing the state’s total death count to 89.

This is the first death West Virginia has seen in 10 days, which Kanawha County health officials say is a milestone.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director, Dr. Sherri Young said, “it’s a great sign that we didn’t see anybody for 10 days reporting a death, however, it is a reality we need to watch, because as more people are coming up positive, it’s more likely someone will be hospitalized, it’s more likely someone will succumb to the disease and so we just need to be careful for those people who are the most at risk going into the hospital or having a bad outcome.”

Kanawha County makes up seven of those 13 new cases in the state and nine recent cases have been traced to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, which is a popular summer vacation destination in West Virginia.

“Even though I know everybody needs a break, I know people need vacations – just be safe about it, because it really can have consequences down the road,” said Young.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been in contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and on their website lists several bars and restaurants identified as COVID-19 hotspots to avoid if you do travel to Myrtle Beach.

Dr. Young encourages those in Kanawha County traveling and taking vacations to remember the guidelines: social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands.

If you do travel out of state, it is also encouraged to get tested. There is free, drive-through testing tomorrow, June 22, 2020 at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

