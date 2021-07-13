Most COVID-19 numbers improve in WV, but not all

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been another day of mixed numbers when it comes to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The good news is that West Virginia has the fewest active cases in the past year — more people getting vaccinated may be one big reason.

Of people age 12 and over, 55% are now fully vaccinated. For people who are 65 years and older, 78% are fully vaccinated. The number of delta variant cases has plateaued at just 17, but the governor is still urging the unvaccinated to get their shots.

“If all of us were fair, and all of us were honest with each other, would we not say that the more that we have vaccinated, the less will die. That’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Despite good overall numbers, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are suddenly back up to 80 in the Mountain State, whether nearly half of those people in the intensive care unit. But health officials say the number of people in the hospitals remains very low, and the public should not be alarmed by the uptick.

