Mountain State active COVID cases continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., Aug. 1, there have been 287,084 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,735 total cases and 116 deaths. This is an increase of 93 new cases from yesterday afternoon’s report.

At least 4,858 West Virginians have recovered. The Mountain State currently has 1,761 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (629/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (316/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (72/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (96/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (186/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (795/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (62/0), Logan (137/0), Marion (168/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (31/1), Mercer (139/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (123/2), Monongalia (893/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (249/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (162/1), Raleigh (176/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (223/11), Wyoming (21/0).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

