Mountain State active COVID cases rise above 1,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rose above 1,500 this morning, totaling 1,521.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., July 19, there have been 229,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,983 total cases. This is an increase of 61 positive cases from yesterday afternoon’s update.
To date, the Mountain State has recorded 100 deaths. At least 3,362 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (547/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (221/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (55/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (137/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (267/5), Kanawha (509/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (132/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (51/2), Monongalia (712/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/25), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (195/10), Wyoming (7/0).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
