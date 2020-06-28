Mountain State adds new COVID cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State continue to rise as the state confirms 35 new cases Sunday morning.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., June 28, there have been 166,414 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,817 total cases and 93 deaths.
At least 2,062 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (432/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (114/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (217/5), Kanawha (290/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (86/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (47/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (15/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (74/5) and Wyoming (7/0) (Includes Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
