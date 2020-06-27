Mountain State confirms new COVID-related death, over 2,000 recovered

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed it’s 93rd death related to the coronavirus Saturday morning. However, at least 2,042 West Virginians have recovered.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County. “Our sincere condolences are extended to this man’s family as we grieve the passing of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., June 27, there have been 164,593 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,761 total cases and 93 deaths. The state currently confirms 626 active COVID-19 cases.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (429/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (109/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (57/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (215/5), Kanawha (282/8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (150/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (67/5), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories