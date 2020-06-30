Mountain State continues to see new COVID cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., June 30, there have been 171,663 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,905 total cases and 93 deaths.
At least 2,272 Mountain State residents have recovered. The state currently has 540 active cases.
State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (224/5), Kanawha (307/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (39/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (39/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (91/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
