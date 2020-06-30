Live Now
Get live Kentucky Primary Election results
Coronavirus Updates

Mountain State continues to see new COVID cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., June 30, there have been 171,663 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,905 total cases and 93 deaths.

At least 2,272 Mountain State residents have recovered. The state currently has 540 active cases.

State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (440/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (120/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (224/5), Kanawha (307/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (56/3), Marshall (39/1), Mason (18/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (39/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (17/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (91/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS