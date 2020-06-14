Mountain State COVID cases edge up, positive percent rate stays down

Coronavirus Updates

by: Kimberely Blackburn

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on June 14, there have been 131,123 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,289 total cases 88 deaths ad at least 1,571 recoveries.

The Cumulative Percent Positive Rate currently stands at 1.75%.

State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (370/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (20/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (45/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (130/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (55/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

