Mountain State records new COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., July 4, there have been 181,324 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County. “On this Independence Day, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (452/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (144/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (22/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (234/5), Kanawha (326/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (64/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (46/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (194/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (29/1), Preston (69/16), Putnam (61/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (107/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

