Mountain State sees Saturday increase in COVId-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., July 4 there have been 183,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths. This is an increase of 64 cases from this morning’s update.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (460/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (147/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (63/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (70/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (236/5), Kanawha (327/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (67/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (20/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (48/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (216/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (104/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (167/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (111/8), Wyoming (7/0).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
