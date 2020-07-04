Mountain State sees Saturday increase in COVId-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., July 4 there have been 183,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths. This is an increase of 64 cases from this morning’s update.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (460/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (147/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (63/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (70/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (236/5), Kanawha (327/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (67/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (20/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (48/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (216/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (104/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (167/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (111/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories