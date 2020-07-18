Mountain State sees uptick in COVID cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., July 18, there have been 226,616 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,922 total cases and 100 deaths.

There are currently 1,486 active cases and at least 3,336 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus.

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities free COVID-19 testing was provided for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

Preliminary reports show the testing resulted in 2,300 individuals tested: 559 in Berkeley County (two-day testing event); 717 in Jefferson County (two-day testing event); and 1,024 Monongalia County (one-day testing event).

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (545/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (37/1), Cabell (224/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (135/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (264/5), Kanawha (489/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (130/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (69/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (50/2), Monongalia (693/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (89/25), Putnam (108/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (3/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (147/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (193/10), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories