Mountain State shows slight increase in COVID cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., May 24, there have been 85,817 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,771 total cases and 72 deaths.

The state also confirmed 1,129 Mountain State residents have recovered from COVID-19. The Cumulative Positive Percent Rate currently stands at 2.06%.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/1), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (17/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/2), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (150/3), Kanawha (209/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/4), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (15/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

