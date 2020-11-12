Multiple new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, active cases drop

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people have died as a result of COVID-19 today in Kanawha County.

Those people are a 61-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman.

In addition, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, two previously unreported deaths – a 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman have died, and an 83-year-old man is presumed to have died from COVID-19.

This brings the total deaths in Kanawha County to 119.

The good news is that active cases of COVID-19 dropped in Kanawha County, down from 950 to 946. However, 84 new cases in total were reported Thursday.