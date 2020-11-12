Multiple new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, active cases drop

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people have died as a result of COVID-19 today in Kanawha County.
Those people are a 61-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman.
In addition, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, two previously unreported deaths – a 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman have died, and an 83-year-old man is presumed to have died from COVID-19.
This brings the total deaths in Kanawha County to 119.
The good news is that active cases of COVID-19 dropped in Kanawha County, down from 950 to 946. However, 84 new cases in total were reported Thursday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.