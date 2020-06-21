Myrtle Beach travel COVID cases continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of reported COVID-19 cases related from travels to Myrtle Beach continues to rise as the Preston County Health Department reports three additional cases in the county.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., June 21, there have been 150,498 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,543 total cases, 89 deaths and 1,676 recoveries in the Mountain State.

State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (50/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (49/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (31/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0). (Includes Confirmed by lab test cases/probable cases).

