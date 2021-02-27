Nearly 2,300 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Health officials say they have administered nearly 2,300 COVID-19 vaccines at today’s vaccination clinic in Charleston.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority say they administered a total of 2,298 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Organizations including the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard were in partnership to ensure the clinic happened.

“Each vaccine given could be a life saved, and we so appreciate everyone who came out to get their COVID-19 vaccines today. These clinics are a team effort. Thank you to everyone who gave up their Saturday to help make today a success.” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department