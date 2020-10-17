Nearly 400 deaths reported in WV, Doddridge County still in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting nearly 400 deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia, as well as Doddridge still remaining in red on the County Alert System map.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and a 59-year old female from Cabell County. These three deaths make a total of 399 deaths in the Mountain State.

Doddridge County remains in red on the WV DHHR County Alert System map, while Berkeley, Morgan, Randolph, Wirt, Mingo, Wyoming counties, along with the addition of Wayne County are orange.

State health officials are also reporting 221 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with a total of 19,801 cases, with 4,839 active cases and 14,563 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

Today the WV DHHR will be hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Kanawha, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, and Wayne counties.

Berkeley County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Braxton County, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., National Guard-Gassaway Armory, 62 John O. Frame Drive, Gassaway, WV

Doddridge County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hampshire County 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Kanawha County, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street (use Reynolds St. entrance), Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marshall County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Randolph County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Wayne County, October 17, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

There will also be COVID-19 testing events held Sunday, Oct. 18 in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, and Wood counties.

Berkeley County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Gilmer County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 North Lewis Street, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

Marshall County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Wood County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Parkersburg High School (back lot), 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV Pre-registration on their website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.