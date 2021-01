Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 69 additional COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, bringing the total to 10,329 cases since the start of the virus outbreak.

As of 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 1,957 active cases.

At this time, Kanawha County’s death total remains at 211.