New Kanawha Covid death, 2 dozen new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has released new numbers Saturday afternoon.

As of 4:30 PM Saturday, there are 1,666 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 26 from Friday. Of those, 1,655 are confirmed cases and 11 are probable cases.

Active cases are at 510, up 15 from Friday. However, recovered cases are at 1,113, up 10 from Friday.

According to the health department, one more person has died. There have been 43 COVID-19 associated deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

