New record of daily COVID-19 cases Friday in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County has reached a new record daily COVID-19 case total Friday.

83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported Friday in the county, a new daily record for the pandemic.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports that these cases are reported from a broad cross-section of the community, with no single outbreak accounting for most of the cases.

Since November 1st, the county has experienced nearly 200 cases.

