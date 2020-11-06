Coronavirus Updates
2020 General Election

New record of daily COVID-19 cases Friday in Cabell County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County has reached a new record daily COVID-19 case total Friday.

83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported Friday in the county, a new daily record for the pandemic.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports that these cases are reported from a broad cross-section of the community, with no single outbreak accounting for most of the cases.

Since November 1st, the county has experienced nearly 200 cases.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS