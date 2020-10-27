No new COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials say while there are no additional COVID-19 deaths reported today, 41 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kanawha County in the past 24 hours.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the county has a total of 3,715 COVID-19 cases, with 3,543 confirmed cases and 172 probable cases. Active COVID-19 cases have increased by 41 cases, totaling 821 cases.

Recovery numbers remain the same at 2,789.

Officials also say there is a total now of 105 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.