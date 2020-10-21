No new deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials report 23 new cases of COVID-19 as well as no new deaths in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are 3,488 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. There are 3,381 confirmed cases and 107 probable cases.

There are 981 active cases and 2,404 recoveries in Kanawha County.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 103.

KCHD and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority will host drive-up COVID-19 testing, flu vaccines and walk-up HIV testing from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the old Kmart parking lot on McCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

