No red counties in most recent WV COVID-19 report

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 2,932,854 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,111 total cases and 2,807 deaths as of June 3.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old female from Tyler County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Tyler County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, and a 49-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must stop COVID-19 by working toward increased vaccination for community immunity in West Virginia.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,499), Berkeley (12,719), Boone (2,163), Braxton (979), Brooke (2,231), Cabell (8,817), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,523), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,297), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,556), Harrison (6,045), Jackson (2,210), Jefferson (4,756), Kanawha (15,353), Lewis (1,269), Lincoln (1,554), Logan (3,228), Marion (4,577), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,038), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,072), Mineral (2,940), Mingo (2,696), Monongalia (9,351), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,860), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (719), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,935), Putnam (5,289), Raleigh (6,983), Randolph (2,795), Ritchie (752), Roane (651), Summers (843), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,940), Wayne (3,168), Webster (532), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (450), Wood (7,898), Wyoming (2,027).

There may be some delays with reporting as local health departments gather information and deliver it to the DHHR. Some patients tested in certain counties may end up not being residents of that county, or even that state if individuals crossed borders to be tested. Situations like this have affected reporting in Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln and Wetzel counties.

West Virginia residents 12 years and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Wirt counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV Boone County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Jeffrey Community Center, 18044 Spruce River Road, Jeffrey, WV Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV Morgan County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid) Wirt County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV