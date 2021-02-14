No red counties on WV DHHR County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to show signs of improvement as there are no red counties on today’s County Alert System map.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Hampshire County had changed from red to orange overnight. Along with that change, several other changes occurred overnight, including Hancock, Greenbrier and Marion counties moving from yellow to green.

Orange counties include Berkeley, Hampshire, Monongalia, Marshall, Wetzel, Doddridge, Lewis, Ritchie, Wood. Jackson, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Raleigh and Boone counties.

Gold Counties include Jefferson, Morgan, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Ohio, Tyler, Wirt, Putnam, Monroe, Webster and Nicholas counties.

Yellow Counties include Mineral, Tucker, Harrison, Brooke, Mason, Lincoln, Logan, Wyoming, Mercer, Fayette, Kanawha, Pocahontas and Gilmer counties.

Green Counties include Preston, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Upshur, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Hancock, Pleasants, McDowell, Summers and Greenbrier counties.

There are 15 orange counties, 12 gold counties, 13 yellow counties, and 15 green counties.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also confirm nine additional deaths related to COVID-19, including the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from Grant County, a 78-year-old female from Barbour County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Cabell County, a 99-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Harrison County, and a 71-year-old male from Marshall County.

West Virginia has reported 2,210 total COVID-19 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 306 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 127,588 cases statewide. Of those cases, 327 West Virginians are hospitalized with the virus. 80 patients are in the ICU and 43 are on a ventilator. A total of 113,555 people in the Mountain State have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has received a total of 2,060,162 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19, with a daily positivity percent rate of 4.26% and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.56%

97.1% of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered, with 140,257 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 248,992 people in the state have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).