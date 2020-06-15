Number of COVID-recovered West Virginians tops 1,600

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 15, there have been 132,446 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,322 total cases and 88 deaths. This is an increase of 24 positive cases since this morning’s update.

At least 1,607 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus, there are currently 627 active cases.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered DHHR and the WV National Guard, along with the Greenbrier County Health Department to offer additional testing of Greenbrier county residents on Sunday and Monday, due to an outbreak in a local church.

Preliminary reports show the two-day testing event resulted in 475 individuals tested.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (377/18), Boone (18/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (30/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (204/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Additional report: