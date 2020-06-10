Number of recovered in Mountain State tops 1,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of West Virginia residents who have recovered from the coronovirus rose to 1,507 this afternoon, whole the state only added five new positive cases.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 10, there have been 119,716 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,193 total cases and 85 deaths. Currently, the state has only 601 active COVID-19 cases.
State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (345/16), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3) and Wyoming (3/0). (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case)
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
