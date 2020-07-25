Number of recovered tops 4k in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State confirmed an additional 77 cases of the coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 5,772. At least 4,078 West Virginians have recovered.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., July 25, there have been 255,089 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 103 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (69/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (45/1), Cabell (258/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (112/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (154/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (274/5), Kanawha (648/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (44/2), Logan (72/0), Marion (149/4), Marshall (94/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (13/1), Mercer (81/0), Mineral (89/2), Mingo (81/2), Monongalia (799/15), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (227/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (95/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (121/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10), Wyoming (15/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

