One additional COVID-19 death, 215 new cases overnight in WV

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting one more COVID-19 deaths and 215 new positive cases in West Virginia.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the death of a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, bringing the state total to 382.

State health officials also say there are 218,128 total positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. Of those cases, 4,579 are active cases and 13,167 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Number of Cases per county: Barbour (139), Berkeley (1,222), Boone (268), Braxton (20), Brooke (137), Cabell (1004), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (51), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (172), Hardy (99), Harrison (528), Jackson (316), Jefferson (476), Kanawha (3,099), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (686), Marion (322), Marshall (205), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (467), Mineral (183), Mingo (441), Monongalia (2,157), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (414), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (707), Raleigh (608), Randolph (321), Ritchie (19), Roane (70), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (179), Wayne (438), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (411), Wyoming (137)

