One additional COVID-19 death, 2,700 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting one new COVID-19 death along with 2,700 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirm the death of a 70-year-old male. This death is not included in today’s statewide COVID-19 report.

While county health officials report a total of 2,700 cases in Kanawha County, there are 990 active cases and 1,633 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

