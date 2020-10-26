One additional COVID-19 death, 317 new cases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say one person has died from COVID-19 and 317 cases were reported in West Virginia in the last 24 hours

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of an 87-year-old female from Marshall County. There are 424 deaths in West Virginia related to the virus.

As of 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26, state health officials report 22,223 total COVID-19 cases, with 20,814 confirmed cases and 1,409 probable cases. In addition to that, 5,031 cases are active and 16,768 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Wyoming still remains in red on the County Alert Map on the WV DHHR’s official website.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (175), Berkeley (1,534), Boone (339), Braxton (62), Brooke (214), Cabell (1,354), Calhoun (34), Clay (60), Doddridge (70), Fayette (762), Gilmer (64), Grant (188), Greenbrier (181), Hampshire (125), Hancock (214), Hardy (105), Harrison (644), Jackson (378), Jefferson (567), Kanawha (3,564), Lewis (79), Lincoln (236), Logan (748), Marion (371), Marshall (290), Mason (174), McDowell (117), Mercer (704), Mineral (212), Mingo (564), Monongalia (2,290), Monroe (241), Morgan (141), Nicholas (185), Ohio (514), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (68), Preston (199), Putnam (842), Raleigh (761), Randolph (410), Ritchie (36), Roane (100), Summers (103), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (243), Wayne (562), Webster (29), Wetzel (171), Wirt (45), Wood (543), Wyoming (251).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites today in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Lincoln, Mingo, Monroe, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Boone County, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Lincoln County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Mingo County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV *Curbside testing; call 304-235-3570 for appointment

Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Ritchie County, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

