One county jumps from green to red on WVDE School Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education reports one county has jumped from green to red in one week on this week’s School Alert Map.

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Barbour County is the only county in red on the map. It was also the only county on today’s County Alert System map. Last week, Barbour was in green on the School Alert Map.

Jackson, Putnam and Wayne counties have all move from gold to orange this week. The 13 other counties in orange include Fayette, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Randolph, Tyler, Wood, Wyoming.

Kanawha jumped from yellow to gold this week. Gold Counties also include Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Mason, Morgan, Nicholas, Preston.

Clay, Hampshire, Harrison, Lewis, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pleasants, Raleigh, Ritchie, Upshur, and Wetzel Counties are in yellow.

Counties in the green include Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Marion, Monongalia, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Tucker, Webster, and Wirt.