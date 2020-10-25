One COVID-19 death, 194 new cases reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report one person has died due to COVID-19 within 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of a 70-year old male from Cabell County. The Mountain State has 423 deaths from the virus.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, officials also report 194 new cases. The state’s newest total is 21,906, of which 20,567 are confirmed cases and 1,339 are probable cases. At this time, there are 4,829 active COVID-19 cases and 16,654 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533), Wyoming (244).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Doddridge, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Berkeley Medical Center, (behind the Dorothy McCormick Building), 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Logan County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4p.m., Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Paw Paw High School, 60 Pirate Circle, Paw Paw, WV

Pendleton County, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Webster County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Baker Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wyoming County, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

