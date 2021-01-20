One COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health experts report one more death related to COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of a 92-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 217.
Health officials have reported 10,566 total COVID-19 cases. Active cases are at 1,866, down 35 and recovery cases are at 8,483, an increase of 86, since Tuesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.