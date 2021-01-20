One COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health experts report one more death related to COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of a 92-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 217.

Health officials have reported 10,566 total COVID-19 cases. Active cases are at 1,866, down 35 and recovery cases are at 8,483, an increase of 86, since Tuesday.